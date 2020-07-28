Dear Readers: As the summer carries on, and COVID-19 is still in full swing, it’s important not to get complacent and careless about prevention. Here are some reminders:
Throughout the day, wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water.
Keep your distance from others; six feet is recommended.
Wearing face masks is vital to protect you and others.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces in your home and car.
These hints are from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov), a trusted source during this pandemic. Let’s all do our part to help control the spread of this virus. We’re in this together, and we will get through it.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.