Dear Annie: There are so many heroes who are all helping us get through the COVID-19 crisis. I want to mention the strength of our college students and the amazing things they are doing in the midst of their difficult lives right now while taking online classes, separated from their college friends and activities. And many have moved away from their former college homes.
In the midst of this, one of my college tenant’s sent me this uplifting note: “I know this time can be stressful with the COVID-19 situation, but here are some quotes to help lift you up.”
—”The happiest people don’t have the best of everything; they just make the best of everything.”
—”Be strong now, because things will get better. It might be stormy now, but it can’t rain forever.”
Thanks to our future leaders of America who make a difference every day!
— Grateful in the Midwest
Dear Grateful in the Midwest: Yes, thank you to all of our college students, and other students, teachers, parents and faculty who are making this work. We have all had to learn to be flexible. I love the encouraging quotes that you sent and want to add one more: “After every rainstorm comes a rainbow.”
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.