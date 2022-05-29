Dear Annie: My wife and I divorced seven years ago. She received the house in the divorce, but there was a mortgage attached to it that was in my name only.
Our divorce decree stated that she should secure her own mortgage, but she still hasn’t done that yet.
Unfortunately, the divorce decree did not specify the amount of time she had to secure that mortgage, and my lawyer says I have little legal recourse as a result.
She has been late on the mortgage payment several times in the past few years, and this has damaged my credit rating severely.
There are 10 years left on the original loan, and the balance due is $40,000. I have asked her numerous times when she is going to have the mortgage put in her name. She just deflects and says that she is “working on it.”
Annie, I’m at my wits’ end and don’t know how else to convince her to take care of this. Would it be wrong of me to threaten legal action, even though it probably wouldn’t be upheld in a court of law?
— Frustrated Nice Guy
Dear Frustrated Nice Guy: No, it would not be wrong to threaten legal action. It is understandable that you are at your wits’ end. Most people would be. She is hurting your credit score and taking advantage of you. Why just threaten? She is acting very immature and callous.
Seek legal counsel and find out what protections and next steps you can take to protect your credit.