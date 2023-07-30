Dear Annie: I would like to respond to relatives who are upset when they are not thanked for giving children/teens gifts. Just tell them how you feel! When I was growing up, my grandmother was a loving but stern influence in my life and I now appreciate all the lessons she taught me. She always gifted us $20 each birthday in brand-new, crisp $1 bills that she specially requested at the bank.
