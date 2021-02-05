Dear Heloise: I forgot to pull the drain stopper in my bathroom sink while putting on my earrings, and a valuable earring fell down the drain. I had to call a plumber to come and take everything apart to retrieve it. This was not a small expenditure, and my husband was NOT happy about the bill. This is just a reminder to stop the drain or place a washcloth over the drain in your bathroom sink to catch anything that falls in. It’s a lesson I’ll never forget!
— DeeDee L., Dallas
