Dear Heloise: I recently burned coffee in my glass coffee carafe. Getting my hand in there and scrubbing was difficult, until I remembered you had a hint one time for using baking soda and ice cubes inside the carafe and swirling it around until the burnt coffee came loose. It works beautifully! Thanks for an easy and effective way to remove burnt-on coffee!
— Kassidy C., Lake Charles, La.
