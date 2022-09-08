Dear Heloise: Wondering how to save on energy and electric bills with your dishwasher? Skip the dry cycle. Instead, as the final rinse cycle is over, immediately open the door and pull the top rack out. Shake it to get rid of excess water and wipe, or pour off, water collected on top of the bottoms of cups and glasses.
