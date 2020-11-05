Dear Annie: Here in my hometown, several women’s groups at parishes knit weatherproof mats for the homeless from donated “plarn” — i.e., plastic yarn, from recycled plastic grocery bags. They are good for the person, as they keep them dry and can be rolled up and carried with an attached handle. It takes about 600 bags to make one mat. If you are a knitter, then maybe you can make one of these mats yourself. Besides helping your fellow man, you are keeping these bags out of landfills. Instruction videos for making these can be found on YouTube.
If you’re not a knitter, then you can still help with the process by making “plarn” and donating it to local groups that are making mats. There are instructional videos online for how to make the plarn, too. It’s very simple. I make the plarn as I sit and watch TV in the evening. It makes the time go by, and you are helping others from the safety of your own home.
— Plarner
Dear Plarner: I had never heard of this endeavor before. What a smart idea. Thanks for writing!
