Dear Heloise: To clean a microwave oven, dampen a paper towel or a dish cloth. Place on a microwave-safe plate and heat on high for about a minute. Carefully use the hot towel to clean the inside of your microwave.
— Isiah B., Suncook, N.H.
Isiah, I’ve always poured about a cup and a half of water, with a little vinegar, in a bowl or measuring cup, placed it inside of the microwave and heated the microwave on high or even medium heat for about one minute. Then I wipe down the inside of the microwave. Either of our methods work well.
— Heloise
