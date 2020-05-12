Dear Heloise: Over the past few years I have purchased both AA and AAA batteries from a very well-known company. I have found them to leak out the bottom over time. I called and spoke to customer service, and they asked me what type of equipment it was in and how much it cost. One claim was for $70 for a high-end flashlight and another was for a $40 alarm clock. They sent me a check for the damaged equipment. I thought I would let you know my experiences.
— D. Hansel, Houston
D, many companies will issue a refund if their product causes damage to a customer’s possessions. They also generally welcome remarks about their products, whether good or bad, because this helps them perfect the products they sell.
— Heloise
