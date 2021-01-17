Hiya Heloise: I take one of those single socks (preferably cotton) and an old plastic pill bottle and add some pebbles and close it up. I tie the bottle up in the sock tightly.
My dog loves it — it even smells like me. We have fun and use up those lone socks. Shake, rattle and roll!
— Judee H. in Ventura, Calif.
Hey, Judee! Great sustainability hint — aren’t we all looking for that these days? Repurpose, reuse and recycle. Readers, do you make toys for your pets from repurposed items around your home? Let us know!
— Heloise
P.S. Remember, safety is always responsibility No. 1.
