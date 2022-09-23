Dear Heloise: Want to remove weeds with very little effort? Find an old dinner fork (I bought a sturdy metal one at a resale shop), and use it to dig out the roots of weeds or grass that come up where they shouldn’t be. It’s less expensive than buying tools at a garden shop. You can also use a butter knife to carefully pry plants from their plastic containers.
