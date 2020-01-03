Dear Heloise: Recently, I stepped on a nail that went through my shoe and into my foot. My doctor said I needed a tetanus shot, which is not pleasant but very necessary. There is now a Tdap vaccine to protect people against tetanus, whooping cough and diphtheria. Three in one! We may not like being stuck with a needle, but protecting ourselves and our children against these illnesses is important for all of us.
— Carl Z., Eagle Pass, Texas
