Dear Heloise: A thought for individuals: Donate your hair to cancer patients. Just do a simple search of “donate hair,” and you’ll get several websites with information and instructions. Basically, they want either a ponytail or braid that’s 10 to 12 inches long of clean, not chemically treated, hair.
— Margaret, Los Angeles
Margaret, this is an excellent way to give, especially since many of us have let our hair grow during the pandemic. At Cancer.net we found some guidelines:
Choose where to send your hair. Organizations may have different processes, so choose one you are comfortable with.
Familiarize yourself with the donation requirements. For example, find out the minimum length they accept or whether they accept chemically treated hair, etc.
Find out if you can donate from home, or what instructions you and your hairstylist must follow.
I love the way my readers keep finding ways to help those in need, keeping the giving spirit alive no matter what goes on around us.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.