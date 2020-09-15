Dear Heloise: What’s the difference between a resume and curriculum vitae?
— Jennifer W. in Indiana
Jennifer, the difference is in the details. A resume is a BRIEF summary of your work history and education. A curriculum vitae (CV) delves deeper — a COMPLETE listing of all jobs, work experiences and any works you might have had published (important for entry into graduate school and doctoral programs).
On a CV, you may include your date of birth, nationality, marital status and if you have any children. It is more in-depth and not meant for the general public to see. Whereas, your resume could be posted online.
In the hiring or vetting process, the employer may first ask for a resume, then grant you an interview, then request a curriculum vitae.
CV’s work well if you are applying for a scholarship, too.
— Heloise
