Dear Annie: I am writing to tell you my story about adopting a child and hope it will help others. Back in the 1980s, my wife and I were considered an “infertile couple.” After years of trying, we were unable to have children.
So, with much thought, we decided to adopt.
Adoption was a very long and time-consuming process.
One of the requirements was to write a brief history of how you grew up. I wrote about playing catch with my dad in the weeds in the backfields and how he took the family on vacations almost every year.
Back then, our state had what they called “semi-closed” adoptions — only medical information was divulged.
When we submitted our stories, our caseworker went through them to redact any identifying information. Those stories, along with other information, were part of our file.
Our files were given to the birthmothers. They would go through the stack of files to make their choice of parents for their child. When we submitted the stories, our caseworker told us that it’s just a waiting game, and that it could be another two or three years.
To our surprise, we got the call only two weeks later. A baby boy! We couldn’t believe it! I asked our caseworker why so soon. She confessed that, after she read my story, she thought we would be picked quickly. She explained that birthmothers aren’t looking for mothers; they are looking for fathers.
They look for adoptive fathers who had a good relationship with their fathers.
I’ve never forgotten that and tried to spend as much time with him and my other sons as I could. Please, dads, spend as much time as you can with your children.
It will pay more dividends than you realize.
— Forever Grateful Dad
Dear Forever Grateful Dad: Thank you for your heartwarming letter. You sound like a wonderful, caring father.
Your gratitude for your father is heartwarming, and I believe that same gratitude will continue with all your sons. Bravo! Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there.
