Dear Heloise: Is there any way to get America’s businesses and medical resources, as well as any agency that prints anything, to make the font and print large enough so elderly persons can read it? “It” includes such important information as pharmacy labels, amounts for recipes and instructions for putting together products. They’ve given a new meaning to “small print.”
My wife and I are in our 80s and can see reasonably well but need to get out a magnifying glass to read this important information. More often than not, the magnifier is not strong enough, and I have to resort to using our PC’s printer to magnify the words, which is almost impossible in the case of a label. We shouldn’t have to do this.
I’ve been thinking about this for some time, and I find there are few exceptions, which I would describe as a font that is as easy to read as an email or text. Help!
— David, Mount Sidney, Va.