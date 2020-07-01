Dear Heloise: When my son came home for a visit, I made your Shrimp Dijon and he loved it! I have misplaced the recipe, but I want to make it again when he comes home from overseas. He’s served his country, now I want to serve him a dish he really likes. Would you repeat the recipe for me? — Hillary in Mississippi
Hillary, you’ll need:
1 1/2 pounds peeled, deveined shrimp
1/4 cup butter or margarine
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
1/4 cup flour
1 1/2 cups milk
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 6-ounce package cream cheese, softened
Melt butter or margarine in frying pan, add shrimp and onions and saute for 3 minutes; DO NOT brown. Sprinkle flour into mixture, while thinning the mixture with milk a little at a time to avoid lumping. Add mustard, nutmeg, salt and pepper and cook for 3-5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese until blended, warm through but DO NOT boil. Serve over rice.
— Heloise
