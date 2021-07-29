Dear Heloise: I’ve worked out a good system with my preteen kids. If they are with a group of friends and the friends are pressuring them to do things they don’t want to do, I’ve advised them to call me.
The key phrase is: “Mom, can we go to the park tonight, pretty please?” When I hear my kids say “pretty please” I know they are asking for me to rescue them. There’s something going on that they don’t feel comfortable about, but they can’t tell their friends no because of peer pressure.
This mama is happy to come in and be the “bad guy” and take my kids home. How about your readers develop a key phrase with their kids?
— Emily M. in Texas
Emily, I love it. It’s so important that your kids develop that sixth sense, that if something doesn’t feel right, it’s not. And wonderful on you for being there for your kids. Here’s a Heloise High Five!
— Heloise
