Dear Heloise: I have a home with a very large kitchen, and it should be spotless, but it’s not. I just don’t know where to start. There are children’s drawings on the fridge, my husband’s hobbies somehow seem to end up on my counters, and there are always dirty dishes in the sink. The floor needs to be replaced, and the dishwasher is always full.
We have four children and two more we took in due to a family tragedy. How can I get this project going and train everyone to clean up after themselves? I need a clean kitchen to work in.
— Diane M., Denver
Diane, first, have a family meeting. Everyone has 24 hours to collect their junk from the kitchen. If it’s still there after 24 hours, then it goes in the garbage. And stick to your word. Next, hire some help if you need to, but start at one end and work your way around the kitchen. Clean the cupboards; scrub every shelf with hot water and soap. Throw out old food and check carefully for insects. Once that is done, go shopping for a new floor. Be sure to save children’s drawings somewhere else, other than the refrigerator. Your husband’s hobbies don’t belong in your kitchen. Once your kitchen is clean, you’ll want to keep it that way.
— Heloise
