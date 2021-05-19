Dear Heloise: My sister-in-law and I are having a debate about ... bananas! She won’t let her kids have any because she says they are low in nutrition. I say they are very healthy and I let my kids eat them rather than candy. Can you settle this debate?
— Tara F., Montgomery, Ala.
Tara, bananas are very good for you. They contain vitamin C, biotin, manganese, are high in potassium and can help replenish electrolytes. They are also cholesterol free. So, by all means, let your children have bananas and be sure to have one yourself.
— Heloise
