Dear Readers: To save money, you can create your own citrus deodorizer for your house. It will cost less than buying commercial ones, and will smell just as good and help mask odors. Here’s how to make one.
1. Fill a large pot with water and add any citrus — grapefruit, orange or lemon — in slices, wedges or rinds.
2. Add a dash of cinnamon or cinnamon sticks and simmer on low heat.
3. Make it even spicier by dropping in other spices like nutmeg or a peppermint stick.
4. Watch the pot closely (never leave unattended) and don’t let it boil dry. Pour into small glass jars. Punch holes in the lids and secure them tightly. Then place them around your home and enjoy the aroma.
— Heloise