Dear Heloise: I’m looking for an easy, all-in-one chicken recipe. Do you have one I can try?
— Gayle in Tennessee
Gayle, I have one that is a favorite with my readers. Here it is. You’ll need:
1 teaspoon oil
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup diced potato (1/2-inch cubes)
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
2 tablespoons chopped celery
1 cup water
1 bay leaf
1/8 teaspoon thyme
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
1 cup canned peas
2 (3-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breasts
Heat the oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium heat, then add onion and potato; cook, stirring until they begin to brown. Add the remaining ingredients as listed, except peas and chicken. Stir and bring to a boil. Place chicken in sauce, reduce heat to simmer. Cover and cook for about 12 minutes. Then add peas and continue to simmer until the liquid is reduced, about 5 minutes or so. To serve, place one chicken breast on each plate and spoon the sauce over the top. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
This recipe is for two, so double if necessary. Enjoy!
— Heloise
