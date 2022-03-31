Dear Annie: My husband constantly interrupts me. When I open a conversation with him, he immediately starts talking about his thoughts before I even have a chance to finish mine. When with a group of people, I will start to say something about an experience we may have had, and he immediately takes over the conversation.
I have talked to him about this numerous times. He says I’m immature when I complain. I’ve even said, “I’m talking now!” but to no avail. I want to embarrass him at times and make a big deal of his rudeness, but I am not rude. I’ve told him it’s rude, disrespectful and leaves me feeling that what I have to say is unimportant. Any suggestions?
— Steamrolled
Dear Steamrolled: Communication is key. As you’ve alluded to with your “I want to embarrass him” comment, frustrations such as these can often snowball into resentment and even anger. It’s important that you nip this nuisance in the bud before it grows into something bigger. Discuss the dilemma in the presence of a couples therapist, and be sure to emphasize the way his behavior makes you feel — using “I statements” rather than “you statements.”
Your voice deserves to be heard.