Dear Heloise: My husband loves to cook and especially to bake. He love, love, loved your pumpkin bread recipe! We don’t have a copy, so would you reprint it in your column? He says he wants to make several loafs and freeze them.
— Cindy C., Howell, Mich.
Cindy, I love this recipe. It’s so easy to make and tastes great. You’ll need:
1 2/3 cups flour
1 1/4 cups sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup salad oil
1 cup canned pumpkin
Sift together all dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and add to dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend. Pour into 9-inch-by-5-inch-by-3-inch greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 75 minutes.
—Heloise
