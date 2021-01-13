Dear Heloise: My husband loves to cook and especially to bake. He love, love, loved your pumpkin bread recipe! We don’t have a copy, so would you reprint it in your column? He says he wants to make several loafs and freeze them.

— Cindy C., Howell, Mich.

Cindy, I love this recipe. It’s so easy to make and tastes great. You’ll need:

1 2/3 cups flour

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup salad oil

1 cup canned pumpkin

Sift together all dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and add to dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend. Pour into 9-inch-by-5-inch-by-3-inch greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 75 minutes.

 —Heloise

Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com