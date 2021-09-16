Dear Heloise: Whenever I open the door of my microwave, unpleasant odors from previous meals come out. I have tried leaving the door open for a while to air out the inside of the microwave, but I am afraid I will burn out the light inside. What do you suggest I do? Thank you.
— Beth, via email
Beth, try the fast way to get rid of odor from the microwave. Put 2 tablespoons of baking soda and 1 cup of water in a large microwave-safe bowl. Turn the microwave on high and leave on for about 2 to 3 minutes, or until the water boils and steams up the microwave. This will soften any spills and make them easier to wipe up.
Caution: The steam from the microwave will be hot, so protect your hands and face when opening the door.
To prevent this problem, try to wipe up any spills right after they happen, so there will not be a buildup of gunk or odors.
Baking soda is indispensable around your home and saves you money. FYI: For a refreshing bath, just add 1/2 cup of baking soda to a bathtub filled with warm water and relax!
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.