Dear Annie: I want to start online dating again. I’m a 32-year-old woman who has a history of online dating, and in my profile, I was always honest — maybe too honest — about myself. The problem is I have a speech impediment. Some say it sounds like an accent with a mixture of Elmer Fudd. My pronunciation of certain words is horrible. My question is, should I put that I have a speech impediment on my profile or wait till a match gets to know me more and then tell them? When I used to date, I would mention it in my profile, and I would always attract the wrong guys. A part of me wants to be honest upfront, but then the other part feels they need to gain my trust first. Any advice?
— Speed Bump
in My Speech
Dear Speed Bump: Your dating profile doesn’t need to be an exhaustive picture of yourself. Instead of thinking about what you should include, think about what you want to share about yourself with a potential match. There are countless qualities that define who you are, and your speech impediment isn’t one of them. Remember that the right guy for you will only care about what you have to say, not how it sounds when you say it.