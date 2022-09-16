Dear Annie: I am a 44-year-old single male who has been struggling with the dating scene. I only started dating in the last 15 years. Though I have met a lot of great people during that time, it seems as if being a gentleman, opening doors, trying to build a relationship, sending good morning/goodnight texts, and having great dates with laughter and a little flirting have scared women away, especially in the last few years.
Most Popular
Articles
- Morgan’s Point Resort man arrested after evading police in stolen pickup
- New stores, eateries under construction in West Temple; Walgreens, Dunkin’ nearly complete
- Killeen man charged with Belton sexual assault
- Cook appointed TISD trustee after Sanghi resigned to take job in Maryland
- Trial for soup-throwing suspect delayed until December
- Police arrest Temple man who allegedly sped away in stolen car
- EXCLUSIVE: Marks asks judge to expand defense attorney’s role in capital murder case
- EXCLUSIVE: Former Cameron police sergeant destroyed drugs during investigation, indictment says
- Amtrak suspends passenger train service through Texas, including Temple stop
- Broncos get it done in OT: Lake Belton outlasts Red Oak in district opener, 48-47