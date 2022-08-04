Dear Heloise: This is a hint I learned the hard way. For convenience, I have many of my monthly and yearly bills posted automatically to my credit card. My card was stolen, and although I was able to quickly cancel and replace that card with a new one, I still had to contact each of the merchants whose payments were posted automatically to that card and give them the number of my new credit card. This was a tedious process.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Dog Ridge fire not spreading beyond fire lines Friday
- UPDATE: Temple Police identify man killed in stabbing; suspect still sought
- UPDATE: I-35 wreck that killed 1 likely caused by aggressive driving, police say
- Theological split?: Temple’s First United Methodist Church members to vote on denominations
- UPDATE: Man detained, NB I-35 shutdown ended in Temple
- Dog Ridge fire 70% contained over 150 acres
- Nova: ‘Loud, scared voices’ dictating city diversity needs
- Temple murder suspect arrested in Rockdale
- Dog Ridge fire near Belton 100% contained
- Chef Flaco foods to open Temple shop