Dear Readers: Fess up. Do you always do the right thing, even when no one is looking? I’m sure you do. This is called the Shopping Cart Theory. When you’re done grocery shopping, do you take the shopping cart back to either the store or the corral, even though you’re not required to? There’s no bonus for doing it, and there’s no sanction for not doing it.
It’s a personality test of sorts. Most of us would take the one minute to return the cart, to help out the store employees and keep the carts from hitting cars.
Do you do other helpful things that you don’t have to do, when no one is looking, that there’s no reward for, and also no punishment for not doing? Let’s try to do more of those!
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.