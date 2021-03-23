Dear Annie: My daughter is marrying her fiancé this summer. Due to COVID-19 and financial restrictions, they are having a small outdoor wedding and reception with just immediate family and a few friends — around 40 people.
My question is regarding the bridal shower. We have friends and other family members who are not invited to the wedding, and I wish they could come to the shower, which will be held outdoors at my home. Is it against proper etiquette to invite people to the shower when they are not invited to the wedding?
I have asked a few close friends and family members, and the replies are 50/50. I don’t want to insult anyone, nor do I want to leave them out.
— Mom of the Bride
Dear Mom of the Bride: During traditional times, it would be very poor etiquette to invite someone to the bridal shower and not the wedding. But because of the pandemic, these are not traditional times. Assuming you are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, I say invite whomever you want to the celebration. Just be completely honest with them “beforehand” so they know they aren’t receiving a wedding invitation because of COVID-19 restrictions. We’ve all had to learn to be flexible during the pandemic, so if anyone takes offense, that’s their problem.
