Dear Readers: Many of you were touched by the husband “Anonymous,” who wrote a letter about the loss of his wife to the disease of alcoholism. She is still alive, but the woman he married was a different person than the one who is an alcoholic. Most recommended Al-Anon, a spin-off from Alcoholics Anonymous that focuses on helping people who are suffering because of a loved one’s drinking problem. Here is just a sampling of a letter in support of Al-Anon, which I heartily support:
Al-Anon
Dear Annie: I just finished reading the letter in today’s paper concerning the husband whose wife is in the downward spiral of alcoholism. I, too, was in the downward spiral of alcoholism. I wanted to control or quit my drinking, but the addiction was too strong. I just about destroyed my family.
My wonderful wife talked to some Al-Anon members concerning my drinking and behavior. Because she loves me, she followed their advice, and, because she did, I took my last drink on the evening of Feb. 20, 1985. Al-Anon members take no prisoners. Because my wife decided to go to Al-Anon, I am alive today. We have been married for 55 years, and I have no desire to drink. My suggestion is for the husband to get involved with the Al-Anon program.
— One Day at a Time