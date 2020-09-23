Dear Heloise: In a couple of months my son will be here to visit us, and I want to make your Italian Chicken recipe for him. The last time I made it, both he and my husband raved about the flavor and tenderness of the chicken. It was easy and quick to make and a big hit with my boys. However, I lost the recipe. Would you reprint it for me?
— Susan W. in Delaware.
Susan, my husband loves this recipe as well, so here it is for your boys. You’ll need:
1 chicken, cut up or equivalent in parts
1 (8 ounce) bottle non-fat (or regular) Italian salad dressing
1 medium onion, peeled and sliced
4 medium potatoes, sliced (peeled or not) into bite size pieces.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Spray a casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Place the chicken in the casserole dish and cover with the Italian dressing. Top with the onion and potatoes. Bake for about 1 hour or until done.
Serve this dish with a tossed salad for a delicious and nutritious meal.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.