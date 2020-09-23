Dear Heloise: In a couple of months my son will be here to visit us, and I want to make your Italian Chicken recipe for him. The last time I made it, both he and my husband raved about the flavor and tenderness of the chicken. It was easy and quick to make and a big hit with my boys. However, I lost the recipe. Would you reprint it for me?

— Susan W. in Delaware.

Susan, my husband loves this recipe as well, so here it is for your boys. You’ll need:

1 chicken, cut up or equivalent in parts

1 (8 ounce) bottle non-fat (or regular) Italian salad dressing

1 medium onion, peeled and sliced

4 medium potatoes, sliced (peeled or not) into bite size pieces.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Spray a casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Place the chicken in the casserole dish and cover with the Italian dressing. Top with the onion and potatoes. Bake for about 1 hour or until done.

Serve this dish with a tossed salad for a delicious and nutritious meal.

 — Heloise

