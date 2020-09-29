Dear Readers: Surely you’ve noticed retailers posting signs about a coin shortage. It’s not really a shortage, it’s a distribution problem.
During these times of a global pandemic, some businesses have had their doors closed or have been limited in service for social distancing and stay-at-home orders. Some of these include businesses that rely on coins (laundromats, car washes and even vending machines), and they have seen their revenue plummet. Therefore, there are fewer coins in circulation.
As the economy recovers, you’ll see more coins around and fewer signs stating, “We may not be able to make change for you!”
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.