Dear Readers: Still getting those annoying robo calls from fake charities, fake IRS calls and other nuisance calls? It’s important to report them to federal agencies so they can gather evidence and put a stop to these people. Be sure to:
Report all scam calls to the Federal Trade Commission online or call 877-382-4357.
Report all robo calls or unwanted telemarketing calls to the National Do Not Call Registry at 888-382-1222. You also can go to donotcall.gov online and check to see if your phone number is registered. If it isn’t, you can place it on the list to avoid those unwanted calls.
