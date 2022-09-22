Dear Readers: Today marks the first day of a new season and one of my favorites: fall. As we say so long to summer and swap our swimsuits for sweaters, we look ahead to new and exciting memories to come — from back-to-school activities to trick-or-treating, football games to pumpkin-carving and plenty of apple cider.
Most Popular
Articles
- Belton’s Oliveira rises above tragedy
- Two in one: Sauls combines smarts, strength as Temple’s center on O-line
- Affidavit: Massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching woman
- 15 new duplexes approved for Western Hills
- Confidence and communication; Senior Onchweri livens up Broncos defense, special teams
- Travis Dean Green, age 37, of Lott, died August 10, 2022
- Temple man’s sexual assault case delayed a decade
- Dawn Marie Claybaker, age 59, of Marlin died Wednesday, September 14, 2022
- Louis “Snake” Rodriguez, age 58, died Friday, September 16, 2022
- A tale of two generals: Fort Hood could be renamed for Latino leader