Dear Annie: My boyfriend, “Denny,” and I have been together for two years, living together for the last year. He is a slob and oblivious to the mess he makes.
When he fixes things in the house, he leaves his tools everywhere. He leaves spices and packaging all over the kitchen when he cooks. His clothes are scattered all over the house.
He loses everything and never puts anything back where it belongs. I walk behind him all day, cleaning up his mess.
I feel like I’m taking care of a child.
I attempt to be organized; there is a place (a hook, a bin, a cupboard) for everything, but nothing is ever in its place! The worst part is that he is clueless that he does this. I’ve made every attempt to prompt him, show him, demonstrate to him how to clean up after himself, but he just doesn’t get it. I’m ready to start throwing his stuff out the window. What else can I do to get him to clean up behind himself?
— Cleaning the Chaos
Dear Cleaning the Chaos: You said it yourself; Denny’s “oblivious” and “clueless” to his own mess. Have you ever brought it up? Odds are that he’s not aware of the difference in your cleanliness standards, or he just doesn’t realize it bothers you.
Don’t beat around the bush. No more “prompting” or “demonstrating” what a clean home looks like. Denny isn’t a mind-reader. If you tell him how you feel and he still doesn’t pick up after himself, you might suggest doing a joint purging of your belongings.
After all, fewer possessions means fewer items to be strewn all over your home. Marie Kondo’s “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” is a great place to start.
