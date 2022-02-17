Dear Heloise: I’m writing in response to some of your readers who have expressed disbelief in being asked to bring cash to a wedding. I have to say that it’s not rude at all! First of all, money is a perfectly normal gift in many cultures, and they will even pass around a communal basket at the event for guests to stuff cash into. Secondly, in this day and age, most couples have lived together for quite awhile or are older and further along in their lives. They likely already have a blender, cutlery and bath towels.
But they might be waiting until marriage to buy a house, have children and, yes, go on a honeymoon — all of which are very costly. Cash is the most helpful gift we can give this generation on starting a new chapter. I love your column and appreciate you so much!
— Kate in California