Dear Readers: Ahh, tradition. We love it this time of year. Who has a Christmas pickle? This is an ornament (doesn’t have to be a pickle) hidden deep in the tree, and the first child to find it gets an extra gift from Santa or is surely guaranteed good luck for the upcoming year.
This is a fun tradition; why not give it a whirl?
— Heloise
