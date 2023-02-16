Dear Annie: I was hoping you could help me out with a family problem. I’m a woman in my early 20s who was adopted at age 5 by a gay couple (two men). One of them, “Eric,” is fairly kind and docile but is only comfortable with surface-level emotions and discussions. My other “dad,” “Tom,” is another matter entirely. He is aggressive, contemptuous and hostile. Whenever I have had life challenges, he blames me and screams and rants for hours until I’m a mess of tears and feel infinitely worse than I did to begin with.