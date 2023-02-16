Dear Annie: I was hoping you could help me out with a family problem. I’m a woman in my early 20s who was adopted at age 5 by a gay couple (two men). One of them, “Eric,” is fairly kind and docile but is only comfortable with surface-level emotions and discussions. My other “dad,” “Tom,” is another matter entirely. He is aggressive, contemptuous and hostile. Whenever I have had life challenges, he blames me and screams and rants for hours until I’m a mess of tears and feel infinitely worse than I did to begin with.
Dear Annie: Is there still hope for a relationship with my parents?
Most Popular
Articles
- Belton ISD trustees approve removal of two Lake Belton HS library books
- Salado youth sells grand champion market steer
- UPDATE: UMHB announces largest planned anonymous gift to-date of $50 million
- Mr. Gatti’s Pizza returning to Temple after 30-year absence
- 3 Lake Belton area residents indicted on third-degree marijuana charges
- Roaring to go: Generations unite for Little River Dragway races
- Angelica’s song: Family still clings to hope nearly 38 years after Temple girl’s abduction
- ‘The love of my life’: Interracial couple drove to Waco, Cameron for dates instead of risking being seen in Temple
- Providing support and comfort: Pastors visit Temple High School students after trial verdict
- Salado man arrested after Troy Police pursuit to Lake Belton area