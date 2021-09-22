Dear Heloise: As a chef in a well-know restaurant, I learned a lot about how to work with pasta, and I’d like to pass on some of those hints.
— Everyone asks when to salt the water for pasta. You can add the salt when the water comes to a rapid boiling point.
— Never reuse the water you’ve already cooked your pasta in, because it releases starch as it cooks. That’s why the water looks so cloudy.
— Always rinse your pasta after it cooks if you are using it for cold dishes. Rinsing pasta for hot dishes takes away much of the starch, which is what makes the sauce adhere to each piece of pasta.
— Sam the Chef, Albany, N.Y.
