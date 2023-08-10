Dear Annie: I am currently married with no kids. I travel a lot for work and vacation. The issue is my wife’s sister, her husband and their kids. Three years ago, my wife and I allowed them to move into our home because their living situation was not great. They shared a small apartment that was overrun with rats and cockroaches. We told them that they could stay until they were able to get back on their feet. This was only supposed to be six months to a year. Annie, it’s been three years in counting with no end in sight.