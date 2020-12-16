Dear Heloise: I’ve misplaced my recipe for your cheddar soup. I loved it, because it was healthy and very tasty. Would you reprint that recipe?
— Lana W., Fairmont, Minn.
Lana, this is one of my favorites, too. You’ll need:
2 carrots, peeled and sliced
2 small zucchinis, halved and sliced
2 tomatoes, peeled and cut into wedges
1 celery stalk, sliced
1 cup Portobello mushrooms, sliced
1 onion, halved and sliced
2 garlic cloves, minced
4 1/2 cups beef broth
1 1/2 cups tomato juice
1 tablespoon fresh basil, minced
1/2 cup dry red wine
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
In a stockpot, add first nine ingredients and heat to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in basil, wine, salt, pepper and parsley just before serving. Sprinkle the top of each serving with cheddar cheese. If your soup seems too thin, just add 1/4 cup of uncooked oatmeal to thicken up the soup.
