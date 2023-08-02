Dear Annie: “Traveling Days Over,” who thought his vacations were over once he and his wife were “empty nesters” and traveling with his wife alone was stressful, has probably never considered his wife a member of the vacation group. I imagine she has done all the work and planning (and cooking and cleaning) on his vacations so he and his children could have a fun, carefree experience. Now that it is only the two of them, she still has all the dog work to do, and he is getting stressed because she can’t live it up with him and still provide the service he expects. I have been there. Unless he is willing to cough up some dough so they both can relax, or pitch in and help, I believe his vacations as he knew them are over.
Most Popular
Articles
- New retail store opens in Belton
- Little River-Academy man accused of injuring grandmother
- Moonshadow mania: Thousands expected to visit Central Texas for total solar eclipse on April 8
- Two Leopards drafted to play pro baseball
- Belton man indicted for evading arrest
- Lori Deanne Farmer, age 38, of Little River-Academy died Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Temple man indicted for allegedly assaulting pregnant woman
- Jo Ann Camp, age 83, of Temple died Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Northbound I-35 traffic in Temple backed up because of accident
- Temple man charged with felony after fight at Walmart store; incident caught on video