Dear Heloise: I recently read a letter from a lady who didn’t want her family to give her anything for her birthday. May I make a suggestion? For my birthday, I asked my children to purchase and donate books to a school library. Or, even better, I asked them to contact a school and pay off a student’s overdue lunch account. The children can give her the information in a birthday card — which school they gave books to, the name of the books, or the student’s account that was paid off.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lake Belton athletes celebrate college commitments
- Back from the brink: Restoration of Texas horned lizards to past habitats underway
- Temple athletes set for college careers
- Temple Feed & Supply to move to larger location in SE Temple
- Temple College construction to begin in spring
- Mr. Gatti’s PIzza returning to Temple after 30-year absence
- UPDATE: Ex-officer DeCruz not guilty in fatal shooting of Temple resident
- Temple man charged with intoxication manslaughter in traffic death
- Motorist killed in North Temple crash
- Temple Police investigate fatal wreck; NW H K Dodgen Loop lane blocked