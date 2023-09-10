Dear Heloise: There have been many letters in your column regarding the difficulty in opening cans that have tabs. I, too, have had trouble opening these cans, and I am relatively young — 65 years old.
Most Popular
Articles
- Whataburger to build new Temple restaurant after demolition of old eatery
- 2 killed, 2 injured in Bell County crash
- ‘A hostile and toxic environment’: Former Morgan's Point Resort official cites City Council actions in resignation letter
- FedEx to lay off 56 Temple workers, shutter Kegley Road facility
- Broncos amped for prime time: Lake Belton set for clash with Red Oak on ESPN2
- Force up front: Hard work helps Bradshaw become anchor on Lake Belton’s O-line
- A kiss of Bliss: Temple candy maker’s new chocolate variety is a big seller
- City considers trail extension at old lumber company site
- Conner Thomas Haun, age 17, of Salado, Died August 24, 2023
- Prime-time thriller: Lake Belton succumbs to Red Oak in overtime of televised clash