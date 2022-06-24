Dear Heloise: I know most women, young or old, have busy lives these days. So many of us work at a job, keep house, take care of our children or parents, do the housekeeping, shopping and much more. So it’s especially important that we take care of ourselves.
Once a week we need to carve out some time for ourselves to rest and rejuvenate. I know it’s not easy, but once the kids are put to bed and you have a little time, give yourself a facial made from egg whites and a little powdered milk mixed together, if you have it on hand. Apply with an artist’s paintbrush to your clean facial skin. Lay down and relax for 30 minutes while the mask does its work, then rinse off and pat your face dry.
You also can use freshly squeezed lemon juice or orange juice. Pat on your face, let dry and then rinse off. The antioxidant in these fruits will revive tired skin.
— Maria K., Los Angeles