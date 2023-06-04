Dear Heloise: In reference to what to do with the extra greeting cards you receive, please send them to Operation Gratitude, 9409 Owensmouth Ave., Chatsworth, CA 91311. Operation Gratitude is an organization that sends packages to our deployed troops, veterans, first responders and more. The cards are included in the boxes we pack, so our troops will have cards to send home. You can find out more at www.operationgratitude.com. Thank you for all of your wonderful hints I have read in the Daily News for over 50 years.