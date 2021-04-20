Dear Heloise: Ugh — I’ve heard such contradictory information! Should I leave my cellphone plugged in and charging all the time, including overnight?
— Terry W. in Pennsylvania
Terry, I understand your confusion; let’s take a look at it. Your cellphone is an electronic appliance like any other, and its lithium-ion battery does wear out over time.
Experts from the two big manufacturers of cellphones agree: Leaving your cellphone charging all night is not ideal. They each state that keeping your battery charged within the 30% to 70% range during use is best. When you see your phone is fully charged, unplug it. This can help prolong the life of your cellphone battery. Ask a representative at your service location what he recommends.
— Heloise
P.S. Extreme hot and cold temperatures aren’t good for your phone either. Never leave your phone outside or in your car.
