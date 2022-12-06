Dear Annie: I feel for the woman who is being ignored or criticized by her husband constantly and who wants out of the marriage. I’m in almost the exact same situation, with an unloving husband who begs not to get a divorce. I wanted to offer some suggestions for resources she can use.
